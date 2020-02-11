RefToken Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 141.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded up 102.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003230 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market cap of $316,901.00 and $566.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.84 or 0.05807417 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00056912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

