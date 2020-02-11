Regalcoin (REC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $44,068.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.