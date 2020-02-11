Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 278,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Valvoline by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 152,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,713 shares of company stock valued at $85,635. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. 53,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,455. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

