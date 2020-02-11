Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.26. 165,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,839. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.