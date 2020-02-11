Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $21,145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 114,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,581. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

