Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,107. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

