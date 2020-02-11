Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 288 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,373. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

