Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Get Renew alerts:

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 536 ($7.05) on Monday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Renew will post 3915.0001866 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.