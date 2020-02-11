Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.66

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON TRIG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.80). 1,990,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38.
Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
