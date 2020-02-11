Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.66

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TRIG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.60 ($1.80). 1,990,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

