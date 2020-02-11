Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADL, AEO, ALIAF, AN, D, FLOW, GRUB, K, KL, QGEN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Get Adler Real Estate AG alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure due to management’s bleak earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company is grappling with persistent challenges in the AE apparel business, which is likely to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, increased promotions and higher SG&A expenses might hurt margins. Nevertheless, the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 sales beat estimates but earnings were in line. Also, the company witnessed comps growth for the 19th straight quarter, driven by strong performances across AE Jeans, Aerie and the digital channel. Moreover, strength in its AE and Aerie brands as well as solid growth across stores and digital channels have been aiding top and bottom lines.”

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)

was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Cfra from $88.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub reported a loss in fourth-quarter 2019 due to higher operating & support and sales & marketing expenses that fully offset top-line growth. Adjusted EBITDA per order also declined due to less frequent ordering by new cohorts compared with prior cohorts, co-marketing and free delivery for certain enterprise partners, and continued investments. The company also provided weak first-quarter guidance, citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands! and Shake Shack is a major driver. Efforts to enhance the delivery network and strengthen alliance with new quality-focused restaurants are also expected to expand clientele.”

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from robust organic sales trend. During the fourth quarter, organic sales improved 2.7%, backed by improved price realization and product mix. Also, it has been benefitting from strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and presence in emerging markets. However, Kellogg’s fourth-quarter results were hurt by the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses. Sales fell year on year. For 2020, management expects the divestiture to adversely impact sales by almost 4%. The same is also likely to exert pressure on earnings. Apart from this, rising input costs and currency volatility are threats. Further, macroeconomic challenges in Latin America are a concern.”

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $239.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of RH have outperformed its industry in the past year. This trend is expected to continue courtesy of its core RH business, solid performance of new galleries, along with continued expansion of RH Hospitality despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs. Its upbeat outlook for net revenues, adjusted operating income, operating margin and earnings for the current year in view of the current industry trends is also encouraging. Although market volatility and continued softness in the high-end housing market are concerns, RH remains confident to achieve financial goals in the long run on the back of its focus on improving profit margins and strategic initiatives. However, impact of exit from unprofitable business is a concern.”

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science Applications is benefiting from the Engility acquisition. Strong performance of the company’s contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Further, solid program performance and a positive impact of cost synergies are boosting EBITDA margin. Also, SAIC hopes to provide increased customer access, higher investments in competitive solutions and an improved cash flow going forward. However, acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Additionally, the company is facing delays in contracts due to the ongoing protests with the Government Accountability Office. Competition in the emerging growth segment and an intense rivalry with CACI are concerns as well.”

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. This may be attributable to dismal bottom line performance. In the third quarter of 2019, bottom line fell 18.5% from the year-ago period. This was the third straight quarter of year-over-year decline. Deleverage in SG&A expenses owing to investments in new outlets and expansion of home delivery program have kept operating margin under pressure, and in turn the bottom line. Again, we note that management raised full year earnings view but it still portrays a decline from the prior year. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. Also, efforts to lower operational complexity, optimize production and improve in-stock position bodes well.”

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Leerink Swann issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.