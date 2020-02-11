Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. The stock had a trading volume of 386,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,512. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

