RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given $32.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.