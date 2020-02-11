Rhumbline Advisers Has $115.51 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $115,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $15,375,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 307,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

