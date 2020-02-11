Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.99 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $72,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 12,129,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.