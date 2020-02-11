Rhumbline Advisers Has $81.24 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $81,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,534. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day moving average is $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.90.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

