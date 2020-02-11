Rhumbline Advisers Has $82.17 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of General Motors worth $82,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,713,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,822. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

