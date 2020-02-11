Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $80,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,978. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

