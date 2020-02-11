Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,450 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $111,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. 7,002,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,995. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

