RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.86.

NYSE RNG opened at $223.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $213.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 0.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

