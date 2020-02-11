RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.09.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $213.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

