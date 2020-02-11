RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.83 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded up $15.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.17 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $213.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.86.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

