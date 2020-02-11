Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $387,993.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 34% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a market cap of $387,993.00 and approximately $940.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000592 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002103 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,384,593 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

