Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,352,000 after buying an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 5,058,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.04. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,071.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.