Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.87 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 5,098,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,275. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.