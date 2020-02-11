Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 420.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

