Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,448. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

