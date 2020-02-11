Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 4,710 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 7,431,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,621. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

