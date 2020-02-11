Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Takes $229,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.99. 946,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,379. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $272.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.