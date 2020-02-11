Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,969. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

