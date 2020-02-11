Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market cap of $15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

