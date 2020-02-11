Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Cfra reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,775. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

