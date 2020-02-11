Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,992.60 ($26.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Several research firms have weighed in on RDSB. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,751.83 ($36.20).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

