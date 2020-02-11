Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens cut their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

