Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 77,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,319. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.71%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.