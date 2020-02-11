Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Terex by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,838. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

