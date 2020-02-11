Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 28.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.65. 3,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

