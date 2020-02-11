Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,195 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 77.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. 5,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

