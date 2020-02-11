Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,378. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

