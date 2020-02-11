Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.
Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,378. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03.
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
