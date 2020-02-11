SafeInsure One Day Volume Reaches $329,405.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $246,308.00 and approximately $329,405.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026741 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00339601 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000128 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,384,039 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.