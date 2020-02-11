Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 787.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 763.33 ($10.04).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday.
SAFE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 798 ($10.50). 271,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.06.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
