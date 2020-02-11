Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives GBX 787.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 763.33 ($10.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday.

SAFE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 798 ($10.50). 271,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

