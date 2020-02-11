salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

CRM stock opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.52. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,252 shares of company stock valued at $79,350,962 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

