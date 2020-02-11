Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 23,595 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 341,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.