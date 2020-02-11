Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $361,000 in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,826 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of HTY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 30,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

