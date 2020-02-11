Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $948,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Altria Group accounts for about 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. 9,813,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,596. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

