Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 392,731 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

