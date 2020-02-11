Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 24,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 409,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 332,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE remained flat at $$100.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,363. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

