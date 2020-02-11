Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.85. 1,111,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,316. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

