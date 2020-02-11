Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,274,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. 976,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,497. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.