Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 819.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.17. The stock had a trading volume of 642,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,038. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.70. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

