Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. 269,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,568. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

